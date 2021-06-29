Palatin Technologies Stock Moves Higher After Outlining Plans For Dry Eye Disease Treatment
- Palatin Technologies Inc (NYSE: PTN) has completed an End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the FDA for PL9643 for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED).
- Palatin remains on track to initiate the Phase 3 program in DED patients during Q4 of 2021, with data readout expected in 2H of 2022.
- If the program progresses as planned, a marketing application submission is targeted for 2H of 2023.
- PL9643 is a novel melanocortin agonist, delivered to the eye topically via eyedrops.
- Palatin previously announced positive results in its Phase 2, demonstrating statistically significant improvement in multiple signs and symptoms. No safety signals were identified, and PL9643 had excellent ocular tolerability.
- Price Action: PTN shares are up 9.88% at $0.60 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs dry eye diseaseBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General