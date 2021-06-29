VBI Vaccines Stock Is Trading Higher On Encouraging Data From COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Trial
- VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) has announced positive Phase 1 data from its Phase 1/2 trial evaluating its enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) COVID-19 vaccine candidate VBI-2902a.
- VBI-2902a was well-tolerated, with no safety signals observed.
- After two doses, VBI-2902a induced neutralization titers in 100% of participants, with 4.3x higher geometric mean titer (GMT) than that of the convalescent serum panel (n=25).
- After two doses, VBI-2902a also induced antibody binding titers in 100% of participants, with a GMT of 4,047 units/mL, 5.0x the GMT of the convalescent serum panel.
- Data from this study also support the assessment of a one-dose booster regimen in seropositive individuals.
- The company will initiate the next phase of the ongoing adaptive Phase 1/2 study expected in Q3 2021 with the VBI-2905a candidate directed against the COVID-19 Beta (B.1.351) variant of concern.
- H1 2022: Expected initiation of the first study of VBI's multivalent candidate, designed to increase the breadth of protection against COVID-19.
- VBI Vaccines will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM ET.
- Price Action: VBIV shares are up 4.61% at $4.20 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap General