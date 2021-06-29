DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Slips On Mixed DM199 Data In Chronic Kidney Disease Patients
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) has announced positive interim results from its Phase 2 REDUX trial of DM199 in chronic kidney disease (CKD).
- The trial is designed to evaluate the effect of DM199 across three cohorts, including African Americans (AA), non-diabetic and hypertensive (Cohort 1, n=12), IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) (Cohort 2, n=16), and diabetic kidney disease (DKD) (Cohort 3, n=28).
- DM199 demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in kidney function in Cohorts 1 and 2, as measured by simultaneously stabilizing estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and decreasing urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR).
- In hypertensive participants (Cohorts 1 and 3), DM199 also reduced blood pressure by clinically significant levels.
- In cohort 3, despite a significant decrease in blood pressure by -5/1 mmHg, the eGFR and UACR levels were stable.
- DM199 was well tolerated across all cohorts, with no DM199 related severe adverse events (SAEs) or discontinuations due to drug-related adverse events (AEs).
- AEs were generally mild to moderate in severity, with the most common being local injection site irritation that resolved.
- DM199 is a recombinant (synthetic) form of human tissue kallikrein-1 (KLK1). KLK1 is a serine protease (protein) that plays a vital role in regulating diverse physiological processes.
- Price Action: DMAC shares are down 24.1% at $5.44 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
