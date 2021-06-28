 Skip to main content

Why Bionano Genomics Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 8:59am   Comments
BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares are trading higher by 3.7% at $7.80 Monday morning after the company announced that it was added as a member of the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000 Index.

Bionano Genomics says the membership is effective after the U.S. market opens on Monday as part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution. 

Bionano Genomics is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. It is engaged in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

See also: How to Buy Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Stock

Bionano Genomics has a 52-week high of $15.69 and a 52-week low of $0.43.

