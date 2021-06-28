Why Bionano Genomics Stock Is Trading Higher Today

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares are trading higher by 3.7% at $7.80 Monday morning after the company announced that it was added as a member of the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000 Index.

Bionano Genomics says the membership is effective after the U.S. market opens on Monday as part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution.

Bionano Genomics is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. It is engaged in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Bionano Genomics has a 52-week high of $15.69 and a 52-week low of $0.43.