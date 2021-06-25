Pieris Stock Moves Higher On €14.2M Grant For PRS-220 In Post-COVID Pulmonary Fibrosis
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) has announced the development of PRS-220, an oral inhaled Anticalin protein targeting connective tissue growth factor to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
- The Company will also receive a €14.2 million (approximately $17 million) grant from the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development, and Energy to research and develop PRS-220 for post-acute COVID-19 pulmonary fibrosis, also known as pulmonary fibrosis secondary to COVID-19 or "long COVID."
- Clinical development of the program for both indications is expected to begin next year.
- Price Action: PIRS shares are up 12.8% at $4.93 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
