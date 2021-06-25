 Skip to main content

Pieris Stock Moves Higher On €14.2M Grant For PRS-220 In Post-COVID Pulmonary Fibrosis

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 9:18am   Comments

  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) has announced the development of PRS-220, an oral inhaled Anticalin protein targeting connective tissue growth factor to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). 
  • The Company will also receive a €14.2 million (approximately $17 million) grant from the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development, and Energy to research and develop PRS-220 for post-acute COVID-19 pulmonary fibrosis, also known as pulmonary fibrosis secondary to COVID-19 or "long COVID."
  • Clinical development of the program for both indications is expected to begin next year.
  • Price Action: PIRS shares are up 12.8% at $4.93 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Government News Penny Stocks Health Care Financing General

