 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Horizon Acquires Rights to Arrowhead's RNAi-Based Gout Treatment Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 11:35am   Comments
Share:
Horizon Acquires Rights to Arrowhead's RNAi-Based Gout Treatment Candidate
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) and Horizon Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) have entered into a global collaboration and license agreement for ARO-XDH for uncontrolled gout.
  • Horizon will pay $40 million upfront for global rights to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ ARO-XDH, an investigational RNAi therapy.
  • The deal includes $660 million in downstream milestones and potential royalties in the low- to mid-teens. 
  • Horizon will handle clinical development and worldwide commercialization, with Arrowhead responsible for preclinical development.
  • Price Action: ARWR shares are up 4.13% at $89.18, and HZNP stock is up 0.17% at $94.77 during the market trading session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARWR + HZNP)

OPKO Health Offloads Fill and Finish Manufacturing Facility in Ireland To Horizon Therapeutics
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer In Vaccine Supply Talks With India, Provention In Focus Ahead Of Briefing Doc, NeuroRx To List Via SPAC Deal
Arrowhead Receives $10M Option Exercise Fee From Janssen
ARWR: Catalyst-Rich Summer Upcoming…
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Athenex, NeoGenomics And Amryt In M&A Mix, European Nod For Roche's Cancer Immunotherapy, Earnings Deluge Continues
Recap: Horizon Therapeutics Q1 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs GoutBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com