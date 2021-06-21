Horizon Acquires Rights to Arrowhead's RNAi-Based Gout Treatment Candidate
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) and Horizon Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) have entered into a global collaboration and license agreement for ARO-XDH for uncontrolled gout.
- Horizon will pay $40 million upfront for global rights to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ ARO-XDH, an investigational RNAi therapy.
- The deal includes $660 million in downstream milestones and potential royalties in the low- to mid-teens.
- Horizon will handle clinical development and worldwide commercialization, with Arrowhead responsible for preclinical development.
- Price Action: ARWR shares are up 4.13% at $89.18, and HZNP stock is up 0.17% at $94.77 during the market trading session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs GoutBiotech News Health Care Contracts General