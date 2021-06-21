Theravance Biopharma Stock Drops After Nezulcitinib Disappoints In COVID-19 Study
- Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) has announced top-line results from its Phase 2 study evaluating nezulcitinib for hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 associated acute lung injury and impaired oxygenation.
- Nezulcitinib is an investigational, inhaled, lung-selective, pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor.
- No statistically significant difference in Respiratory Failure-Free Days (RFDs) from randomization through Day 28 between nezulcitinib and placebo was reported.
- Nezulcitinib demonstrated a favorable trend in improvement when compared to placebo for 28-day all-cause mortality (total number of deaths: 6 vs. 13) and time to recovery (median: 10 vs. 11 days).
- In patients with CRP of more than 150 mg/L (n=171), there was an improvement in those treated with nezulcitinib compared to placebo.
- 28-day all-cause mortality (total number of deaths: 1 vs. 9) and time to recovery (median: 10 vs. 11 days).
- In patients with CRP >150 mg/L (n=30), there was no difference in time to recovery or 28-day all-cause mortality between those treated with nezulcitinib or placebo.
- Nezulcitinib was well-tolerated; adverse events and serious adverse events occurred in 34.0% and 9.7% of patients treated with nezulcitinib, 41.2%, and 15.7% treated with placebo, respectively.
- Adverse events of liver abnormalities or disease occurred in 9.7% and 7.8% of patients treated with nezulcitinib and placebo, respectively.
- Severe infections and venous thromboembolism occurred in 1.0% and none of the patients treated with nezulcitinib, and 2.0% and 4.9% in patients treated with placebo, respectively.
- The Company will share these results with FDA and other regulatory agencies to seek input on protocols further to study nezulcitinib in acute hyper inflammation in the lung.
- The Company will hold a conference call today at 8 am E.T.
- Price Action: TBPH shares are down 6.39% at $16.40 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
