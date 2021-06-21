 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Theravance Biopharma Stock Drops After Nezulcitinib Disappoints In COVID-19 Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 7:37am   Comments
Share:
Theravance Biopharma Stock Drops After Nezulcitinib Disappoints In COVID-19 Study
  • Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) has announced top-line results from its Phase 2 study evaluating nezulcitinib for hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 associated acute lung injury and impaired oxygenation. 
  • Nezulcitinib is an investigational, inhaled, lung-selective, pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor.
  • No statistically significant difference in Respiratory Failure-Free Days (RFDs) from randomization through Day 28 between nezulcitinib and placebo was reported.
  • Nezulcitinib demonstrated a favorable trend in improvement when compared to placebo for 28-day all-cause mortality (total number of deaths: 6 vs. 13) and time to recovery (median: 10 vs. 11 days).
  • In patients with CRP of more than 150 mg/L (n=171), there was an improvement in those treated with nezulcitinib compared to placebo.
  • 28-day all-cause mortality (total number of deaths: 1 vs. 9) and time to recovery (median: 10 vs. 11 days).
  • In patients with CRP >150 mg/L (n=30), there was no difference in time to recovery or 28-day all-cause mortality between those treated with nezulcitinib or placebo.
  • Nezulcitinib was well-tolerated; adverse events and serious adverse events occurred in 34.0% and 9.7% of patients treated with nezulcitinib, 41.2%, and 15.7% treated with placebo, respectively.
  • Adverse events of liver abnormalities or disease occurred in 9.7% and 7.8% of patients treated with nezulcitinib and placebo, respectively.
  • Severe infections and venous thromboembolism occurred in 1.0% and none of the patients treated with nezulcitinib, and 2.0% and 4.9% in patients treated with placebo, respectively.
  • The Company will share these results with FDA and other regulatory agencies to seek input on protocols further to study nezulcitinib in acute hyper inflammation in the lung.
  • The Company will hold a conference call today at 8 am E.T.
  • Price Action: TBPH shares are down 6.39% at $16.40 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TBPH)

21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Theravance Biopharma: Q1 Earnings Insights
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vaxart Rebounds On Strong Vaccine Data, Pfizer's Beat-And-Raise Quarter, BioLineRx Data
Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2021
Week Ahead In Biotech (May 2-8): ChemoCentryx Adcom, Ophthalmology Conference Presentations, Earnings Deluge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19Biotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com