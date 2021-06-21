 Skip to main content

Immutep To Initiate Efti Triple Combination Therapy Trial In Solid Tumors, Launches $60M Placement

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 7:27am   Comments
  • Immutep (NASDAQ: IMMPwill begin a Phase 1 trial to evaluate its lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), in conjunction with chemotherapy and anti-PD-1 therapy.
  • The trial, named INSIGHT-003, will be carried out at the Institute of Clinical Cancer Research IKF at Krankenhaus Nordwest in Frankfurt, Germany.
  • Up to 20 patients with various solid tumors will participate in the trial and receive 30-milligram doses of efti every two weeks for 24 weeks with standard chemotherapy and anti-PD-1 therapy.
  • After the 24 weeks have passed, the patient will enter a maintenance phase and receive either efti alone or in double or triple combination with anti-PD-1 therapy.
  • The first patient will be enrolled in Q3 of 2021, with the first interim results expected in 2022.
  • Immutep has also secured commitments for a A$60 million two-tranche institutional placement supported by multiple institutional investors in Australia and offshore.
  • The issue price of A$0.52 per share represents a 15% discount to its last close price of A$0.61. 
  • Immutep seeks to raise a further $5 million via a share purchase plan at the same price.
  • Immutep intends to use the proceeds from the placement to fund an expanded clinical program, including a new Phase 3 trial for metastatic breast cancer and a new Phase 2 trial for triple combination therapy with efti, anti-PD-1 therapy, and chemotherapy.
  • The institutional placement improves Immutep's financial flexibility, providing a A$108 million cash balance and extending its cash runway to the end of CY2023.
  • Price Action: IMMP shares are down 8.32% at $4.30 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

