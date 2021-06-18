Iveric Bio Reveals Positive Post-Hoc Analyses Of Zimura In Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- Iveric Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ISEE) has shared the new post-hoc analyses of GATHER1 and the progress of GATHER2 clinical trials evaluating Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) for geographic atrophy (G.A.) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
- GATHER1 18 month post-hoc analyses show that Zimura 2 mg can potentially impact earlier stages of dry AMD before G.A.
- A 19.6% reduction in the rate of progression from drusen to nascent G.A. (iRORA/cRORA) compared to sham was observed, representing a relative risk reduction of 72%.
- iRORA/cRORA are earlier forms of dry AMD.
- A 21.8% reduction in the rate of progression from iRORA to cRORA compared to sham, equivalent to 52% risk reduction.
- The company will discuss an accelerated enrollment timeline and patient retention, including injection fidelity, for GATHER2.
- It expects to complete enrollment in late July.
- Topline data from GATHER2 is expected in the 2H of 2022.
- ISEE will hold a webcast today at 10:00 a.m. E.T.
- Price Action: ISEE shares are up 6.12% at $6.24 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
