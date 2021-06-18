 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Iveric Bio Reveals Positive Post-Hoc Analyses Of Zimura In Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 9:26am   Comments
Share:
Iveric Bio Reveals Positive Post-Hoc Analyses Of Zimura In Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
  • Iveric Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ISEEhas shared the new post-hoc analyses of GATHER1 and the progress of GATHER2 clinical trials evaluating Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) for geographic atrophy (G.A.) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
  • GATHER1 18 month post-hoc analyses show that Zimura 2 mg can potentially impact earlier stages of dry AMD before G.A.
  • A 19.6% reduction in the rate of progression from drusen to nascent G.A. (iRORA/cRORA) compared to sham was observed, representing a relative risk reduction of 72%.
  • iRORA/cRORA are earlier forms of dry AMD.
  • A 21.8% reduction in the rate of progression from iRORA to cRORA compared to sham, equivalent to 52% risk reduction.
  • The company will discuss an accelerated enrollment timeline and patient retention, including injection fidelity, for GATHER2.
  • It expects to complete enrollment in late July.
  • Topline data from GATHER2 is expected in the 2H of 2022.
  • ISEE will hold a webcast today at 10:00 a.m. E.T.
  • Price Action: ISEE shares are up 6.12% at $6.24 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ISEE)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Age-Related Macular Degeneration BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com