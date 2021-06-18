AnPac Bio-Medical Stock Moves Higher On First Disease Treatment US Patent
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ANPC) has received its first disease treatment patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
- The patent covers novel medical devices for both disease detection and treatment applications and has 25 claims.
- The patent covers novel device structures and methods to modify biological samples for treatment purposes. This latest patent is the 21st patent granted to AnPac Bio in the U.S.
- The Company also announced that its newly launched cancer treatment joint venture has secured, via signed legal documents, over $4 million of capital contributions from multiple funding sources.
- The funding will be used to fabricate cancer treatment medical devices and the device's subsequent laboratory tests this year.
- Price Action: ANPC shares are up 21.9% at $5.29 during the premarket trading session on the last check Friday.
