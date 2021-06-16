 Skip to main content

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher As Eprenetapopt Triplet Therapy Achieves 37% CR Rate In Leukemia Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 9:24am   Comments
  • Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APREhas announced that the Phase 1/2 trial evaluating eprenetapopt in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) has met the pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint of complete remission (CR) rate.
  • The trial is assessing eprenetapopt with venetoclax and azacitidine in patients with TP53 mutant AML.
  • In 30 patients who were evaluable for efficacy at the time of the analysis, the CR rate was 37%.
  • The composite rate of CR plus CR with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi), CR/CRi, was 53%.
  • Eleven patients remain on study treatment and continue to be followed for safety and efficacy as of the data cut.
  • The Company plans to discuss the dataset with the FDA in the second half of 2021.
  • Data from the trial will be presented at a future scientific or medical conference.
  • Price Action: APRE shares are up 49.7% at $7.26 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

