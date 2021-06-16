 Skip to main content

Plus Therapeutics Gets DSMB Approval To Start Eighth Cohort For Glioblastoma Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 8:29am   Comments
  • The Data and Safety Monitoring Board has recommended Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) to proceed to the eighth cohort of Phase 1 dose-escalation ReSPECT trial evaluating Rhenium NanoLiposome (RNL) for recurrent glioblastoma.
  • The eighth cohort of the ReSPECT trial will implement a 40% increase in total radioactivity.
  • The planned infused dose will be 31.2 millicuries in a volume of 12.3 milliliters (increased from 22.3 millicuries and 8.8 milliliters, respectively, used in cohort seven).
  • The planned maximum flow rate will not change.
  • Price Action: PSTV shares are higher by 2.94% at $2.80 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

