Hit By The Pandemic, Trevena Restarts Opioid Use Disorder Program After More Than A Year

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 7:30am   Comments
  • Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) has announced that the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the NIH, has resumed recruitment for its proof-of-concept study for TRV734.
  • The Company has collaborated with NIDA to evaluate TRV734 as potential maintenance therapy for opioid use disorder.
  • The study was paused in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The randomized, double-blind, four-period, placebo- and positive-controlled study will enroll approximately 50 opioid-dependent patients undergoing stable methadone maintenance therapy.
  • The primary outcome is the suppression of withdrawal symptoms.
  • Price Action: TRVN shares are up 5.45% at $2.13 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

