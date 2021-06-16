Hit By The Pandemic, Trevena Restarts Opioid Use Disorder Program After More Than A Year
- Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) has announced that the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the NIH, has resumed recruitment for its proof-of-concept study for TRV734.
- The Company has collaborated with NIDA to evaluate TRV734 as potential maintenance therapy for opioid use disorder.
- The study was paused in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The randomized, double-blind, four-period, placebo- and positive-controlled study will enroll approximately 50 opioid-dependent patients undergoing stable methadone maintenance therapy.
- The primary outcome is the suppression of withdrawal symptoms.
- Price Action: TRVN shares are up 5.45% at $2.13 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
