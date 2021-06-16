Protagonist Therapeutics Secures $115M Via Equity Raise
- Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of around 3 million common shares to raise gross proceeds of approximately $115 million.
- The offering was upsized from $100 million announced earlier.
- The offer price of $37.75/share represents a marginal discount of 1% from the last close price of $38.18 on Tuesday.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to 456k additional shares.
- J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC, and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities LLC and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC are acting as co-lead managers for the offering.
- The offering will close by June 18.
- Protagonist intends to use the proceeds to fund the R&D of clinical programs, including PTG-300, PN-943, PTG-200, PN-235, and PN-232, as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.
- See the Offer Prospectus here.
- Price Action: PTGX shares closed at $38.15 on Tuesday.
