 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Protagonist Therapeutics Secures $115M Via Equity Raise

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 6:53am   Comments
Share:
Protagonist Therapeutics Secures $115M Via Equity Raise
  • Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGXpriced its previously announced underwritten public offering of around 3 million common shares to raise gross proceeds of approximately $115 million.
  • The offering was upsized from $100 million announced earlier.
  • The offer price of $37.75/share represents a marginal discount of 1% from the last close price of $38.18 on Tuesday.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to 456k additional shares.
  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC, and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities LLC and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC are acting as co-lead managers for the offering.
  • The offering will close by June 18.
  • Protagonist intends to use the proceeds to fund the R&D of clinical programs, including PTG-300, PN-943, PTG-200, PN-235, and PN-232, as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • See the Offer Prospectus here.
  • Price Action: PTGX shares closed at $38.15 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTGX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca, Biogen Face Clinical Trial Disappointments, Novavax Studies Coronavirus-Flu Combo Vaccine, Decision Day For Takeda
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
Protagonist Stock Moves Higher As Rusfertide Shows Durability Of Effect, Symptom Improvements In Blood Cancer Trial
46 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: US To Procure 500M Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Doses For Donation, Verona Out-Licenses COPD Drug, Nautilus Lists Through SPAC Deal
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Offerings Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com