Aptinyx Provides Updates On Mid-Stage NYX-783 Program In PTSD Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 6:45am   Comments
  • After a Type C meeting with the FDA, Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTXhas finalized the design of its Phase 2b program for NYX-783 in patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
  • The program will consist of two separate studies to evaluate NYX-783 at two dose levels: 50 mg (Study 1) and 150 mg (Study 2).
  • Both the studies will have 300 patients each.
  • Study 1 will start in Q4 of 2021, while Study 2 will commence in Q1 of 2022.
  • Additionally, Aptinyx disclosed an updated statistical analysis for the recently concluded exploratory Phase 2 study in PTSD after detecting a statistical error made by its contract research organization.
  • “The revised analysis does not impact our conclusions from that study, our confidence in the efficacy and safety profile of NYX-783, or our next steps in its clinical development,” said Norbert Riedel, CEO of the company.
  • After updated statistical analysis, certain study calculations such as CAPS-5 Arousal & Reactivity score and CAPS-5 Negative Cognitions and Mood score for the 50 mg dose vs. placebo had higher p-values than previously reported.
  • But each remains below the significance threshold pre-specified in the statistical analysis plan, it added.
  • Price Action: APTX shares are down 10.60% at $3.12 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

