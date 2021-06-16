SpringWorks Therapeutics Reveals Updated Interim Mirdametinib Data In Rare Genetic Disorder
- SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) announced an update on the previously reported interim data from the first 20 adult patients enrolled in Phase 2b ReNeu trial evaluating mirdametinib for NF1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN),
- Data were presented at the 2021 Children's Tumor Foundation NF Conference.
- In February, SpringWorks reported results from the first 20 adult patients (January 22 cutoff date), showing that 50% of these patients had achieved an objective response.
- The median time on treatment for these patients was 10.1 cycles (approximately ten months).
- The NF Conference presentation utilized a March 23 data cutoff date and showed durable efficacy in these same 20 patients, with the median time on treatment now having reached 13 cycles (approximately 12 months), the objective response rate remaining at 50%, and 80% of these patients remain on study.
- There had been no further dose reductions among these patients, and mirdametinib continued to be generally well tolerated.
- Neurofibromas are benign (noncancerous) tumors that grow on nerves in the body.
