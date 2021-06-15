 Skip to main content

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Launches Mid-Stage Blood Cancer Trial With Seclidemstat

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 11:45am   Comments
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRXhas initiated an investigator-initiated Phase 1/2 trial to investigate seclidemstat as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers.
  • The trial will be an open-label, dose-finding, dose-expansion study to determine the maximum tolerated dose and the safety & tolerability of seclidemstat in combination with azacytidine for Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia.
  • Seclidemstat is an oral, reversible inhibitor of LSD1, a key enzyme implicated in several cancer types.
  • Funding for the trial will be provided by MD Anderson and Salarius, with Salarius also providing seclidemstat to investigators for the clinical trial.
  • Price Action: SLRX shares are up 1.65% at $1.20 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

