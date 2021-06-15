Salarius Pharmaceuticals Launches Mid-Stage Blood Cancer Trial With Seclidemstat
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX) has initiated an investigator-initiated Phase 1/2 trial to investigate seclidemstat as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers.
- The trial will be an open-label, dose-finding, dose-expansion study to determine the maximum tolerated dose and the safety & tolerability of seclidemstat in combination with azacytidine for Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia.
- Seclidemstat is an oral, reversible inhibitor of LSD1, a key enzyme implicated in several cancer types.
- Funding for the trial will be provided by MD Anderson and Salarius, with Salarius also providing seclidemstat to investigators for the clinical trial.
- Price Action: SLRX shares are up 1.65% at $1.20 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
