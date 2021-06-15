 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NRx Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher On Positive Aviptadil Data From Expanded Access Protocol In COVID-19 Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 8:53am   Comments
Share:
NRx Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher On Positive Aviptadil Data From Expanded Access Protocol In COVID-19 Patients
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXPhas announced positive data from its Zyesami (Aviptadil) Expanded Access Protocol (EAP) in patients with critical COVID-19 and respiratory failure.
  • Overall, patients receiving at least one dose of Zyesami in addition to intensive care were alive at 28 days.
  • This EAP includes sick patients for whom no other options were available and could not enroll in a study due to additional risk factors.
  • Among patients receiving maximal intensive (i.e., non-palliative) care, 76% of those treated with high nasal flow cannula (HFNC) were discharged from the hospital or were alive and in the hospital at day 28, compared to 54% of those treated with mechanical ventilation.
  • Treatment-related adverse events from this EAP are congruent with those seen in the randomized controlled phase 2b/3 clinical trial of Zyesami. Treatment-related adverse events included diarrhea (5%) and hypotension (5%). Other adverse events included tachycardia and flushing.
  • The EAP data are being provided to FDA as "real-world data" in support of the findings from the Zyesami randomized controlled phase 2b/3 clinical trial.
  • Price Action: NRXP shares are up 12.5% at $20.25 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NRXP)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
NRx Files for Zyesami Emergency Use in Critical COVID-19 Patients With Respiratory Failure
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com