Sorrento, Mayo Clinic Ink Research Pact For Ipilimumab-Delivering Sofusa In Melanoma Patients
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) entered into a research collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic to conduct human clinical proof of concept studies using the Sofusa Lymphatic Drug Delivery System (S-LDDS) technology.
- Sofusa is a drug delivery platform that delivers biologic therapies through the skin and directly into the lymphatic system, potentially improving the efficacy and safety of immuno-oncology therapies.
- Targeting delivery to the lymphatics should also enable reduced dosing compared to traditional systemic infusions or subcutaneous injections.
- The first study resulting in this agreement is MC20711, a Phase 1b study of the administration of Ipilimumab Intra-Lymphatically using the Sofusa DoseConnect in Patients with Metastatic Melanoma.
- This agreement builds upon the previously announced exclusive licensing agreement where Sorrento licensed Mayo Clinic's Antibody-Drug-Nanoparticle albumin-bound Immune Complex platform technology.
- Price Action: SRNE shares are up 5.75% at $9.38 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
