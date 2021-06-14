 Skip to main content

Sorrento, Mayo Clinic Ink Research Pact For Ipilimumab-Delivering Sofusa In Melanoma Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 7:20am   Comments
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNEentered into a research collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic to conduct human clinical proof of concept studies using the Sofusa Lymphatic Drug Delivery System (S-LDDS) technology.
  • Sofusa is a drug delivery platform that delivers biologic therapies through the skin and directly into the lymphatic system, potentially improving the efficacy and safety of immuno-oncology therapies.
  • Targeting delivery to the lymphatics should also enable reduced dosing compared to traditional systemic infusions or subcutaneous injections.
  • The first study resulting in this agreement is MC20711, a Phase 1b study of the administration of Ipilimumab Intra-Lymphatically using the Sofusa DoseConnect in Patients with Metastatic Melanoma.
  • This agreement builds upon the previously announced exclusive licensing agreement where Sorrento licensed Mayo Clinic's Antibody-Drug-Nanoparticle albumin-bound Immune Complex platform technology.
  • Price Action: SRNE shares are up 5.75% at $9.38 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs melanomaBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

