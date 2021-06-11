Zynerba's Zygel Improves Sleep In Children With Severe Epilepsies
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) presents sleep data from an open-label Phase 2 trial evaluating Zygel for developmental & epileptic encephalopathies (DEE) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
- Results were presented at the Associated Professional Sleep Societies SLEEP 2021 Annual Meeting.
- The treatment was associated with improved sleep in children with clinically significant sleep disorders at baseline.
- Furthermore, the children with both DEE and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) showed more wide-ranging sleep benefits than those with DEE alone.
- In patients with ASD (n=5), improvements compared to baseline were observed over the 26-week study period in sleep breathing, sleep-wake transition, and the total sleep disturbance scale for children.
- In patients without ASD (n=11), improvement was seen in initiating and maintaining sleep.
- Zygel was well tolerated. Most treatment-emergent adverse events were characterized as mild or moderate.
- Over the 26-week study period, 60.4% of participants had more than one related adverse event, with 93% mild/moderate severity.
- Price Action: ZYNE shares are up 2.95% at $5.58 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.