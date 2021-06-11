Autolus Therapeutics' CAR T Cell Achieves 100% Complete Remission In Indolent B Cell Non-Hodgkin Cohort
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) has announced new data from AUTO1 (obecabtagene autoleucel, obe-cel) in relapsed / refractory (r/r) indolent B cell lymphomas (IBCL) and r/r Adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) trials.
- The data were presented at the European Hematology Association Virtual Congress 2021.
- As of the cut-off date of May 17, obe-cel was well-tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety profile in adult patients with r/r low-grade B-cell lymphoma, despite a high disease burden.
- All treated patients achieved complete metabolic remission.
- Mild cytokine release syndrome (CRS) was reported in 4 patients and moderate CRS in 1 patient.
- No immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) was observed.
- At a median follow-up of 6 months, 8/9 patients were disease-free at last follow-up, with one patient relapsed but was rescued with radiotherapy.
- One patient died of a COVID-19 infection at month 5.6 while in complete metabolic remission.
- In 20 patients in Cohort A with r/r ALL, the therapy was well tolerated, with no patients experiencing severe or higher CRS.
- Three patients, all of whom had high leukemia burden (over 50% blasts), experienced severe ICANS that resolved with steroids.
- Of the 20 patients evaluable for efficacy, 17 patients achieved a minimum residual disease-negative complete remission at one month.
- Across all treated patients, event-free survival (EFS) at twelve months and twenty-four months is 50.2%, with median EFS not being reached.
