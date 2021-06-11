 Skip to main content

Autolus Therapeutics' CAR T Cell Achieves 100% Complete Remission In Indolent B Cell Non-Hodgkin Cohort

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 9:43am   Comments
  • Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) has announced new data from AUTO1 (obecabtagene autoleucel, obe-cel) in relapsed / refractory (r/r) indolent B cell lymphomas (IBCL) and r/r Adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) trials.
  • The data were presented at the European Hematology Association Virtual Congress 2021.
  • As of the cut-off date of May 17, obe-cel was well-tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety profile in adult patients with r/r low-grade B-cell lymphoma, despite a high disease burden. 
  • All treated patients achieved complete metabolic remission.
  • Mild cytokine release syndrome (CRS) was reported in 4 patients and moderate CRS in 1 patient. 
  • No immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) was observed. 
  • At a median follow-up of 6 months, 8/9 patients were disease-free at last follow-up, with one patient relapsed but was rescued with radiotherapy. 
  • One patient died of a COVID-19 infection at month 5.6 while in complete metabolic remission.
  • In 20 patients in Cohort A with r/r ALL, the therapy was well tolerated, with no patients experiencing severe or higher CRS. 
  • Three patients, all of whom had high leukemia burden (over 50% blasts), experienced severe ICANS that resolved with steroids.
  • Of the 20 patients evaluable for efficacy, 17 patients achieved a minimum residual disease-negative complete remission at one month. 
  • Across all treated patients, event-free survival (EFS) at twelve months and twenty-four months is 50.2%, with median EFS not being reached.
  • The management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 am ET.
  • Price Action: AUTL shares are up 0.7% at $6.90 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

