Virios Therapeutics Stock Moves Higher On Promising IMC-1 Safety Data In Mid-Stage Fibromyalgia Trial
- Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRI) has announced that data from its Phase 2a PRID-201 trial demonstrated that IMC-1 was better tolerated than placebo in patients with fibromyalgia.
- The disease is characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory, and mood issues.
- The results were highlighted in a poster presentation at the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) World Congress.
- IMC‑1 exhibited an encouraging safety profile, as adverse events occurred at a lower rate and were less severe in the IMC‑1 treatment group compared with placebo.
- The discontinuation rate was nearly 3‑fold higher in patients receiving placebo than the IMC‑1 group, suggesting that treatment with IMC‑1 was unusually well‑tolerated.
- Significant reductions in pain, fatigue, and other vital symptoms were observed.
- Price Action: VIRI shares are up 12.1% at $6.30 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs fibromyalgia Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care General