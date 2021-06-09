BeiGene, Shoreline Biosciences Ink Development Pact For NK Cell Therapies In Cancer
- Shoreline Biosciences Inc and BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) have announced an exclusive worldwide strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize a portfolio of NK-based cell therapeutics with Shoreline's iPSC NK cell technology for different malignancies.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Shoreline will receive an upfront cash payment of $45 million and will be eligible to receive additional R&D funding, milestone payments.
- In the multi-target collaboration, the companies will develop cell therapies for four designated therapeutic targets, with an option to expand.
- Clinical development will be led by BeiGene globally, with Shoreline responsible for clinical manufacturing.
- BeiGene will have commercial rights globally, with Shoreline having an option to retain U.S. and Canadian commercialization rights for two targets.
- BeiGene also has an option to acquire an equity stake in Shoreline.
- Price Action: BGNE shares closed at $348 on Tuesday.
