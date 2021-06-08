 Skip to main content

Chinook Therapeutics' BION-1301 Shows Reduction In 24-Hour Proteinuria In Nephropathy Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 2:13pm   Comments
  • Chinook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KDNY) has announced interim data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of BION-1301 in patients with IgA Nephropathy (IgAN).
  • The findings were presented at the 58th European Renal Association – European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Virtual Congress.
  • BION-1301 has demonstrated a clinically meaningful mean reduction in 24-hour proteinuria.
  • The candidate has been well-tolerated, with no treatment-related adverse events, SAEs, infusion-related reactions, or treatment discontinuations due to adverse events.
  • To date, no anti-drug antibodies have been observed in patients.
  • BION-1301 has durably reduced serum IgA and IgM levels and, to some extent, IgG levels.
  • The treatment has also resulted in significant and sustained reductions in Gd-IgA1, demonstrating depletion of the pathogenic IgA variant.
  • Price Action: KDNY shares are up 3.04% at $18.13 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

