 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Inovio, Advaccine to Share $100M in Cost for Late-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 10:34am   Comments
Share:
Inovio, Advaccine to Share $100M in Cost for Late-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INOhas expanded its partnership with Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co Ltd to jointly conduct a global Phase 3 part of the ongoing Phase 2/3 trial, INNOVATE, assessing its DNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
  • The trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of INO-4800 in a two-dose regimen (2.0 mg), administered one month apart, in two-to-one randomization in subjects 18 years and older across several countries, primarily in Latin America and Asia.
  • The primary endpoint of the Phase 3 segment will be virologically confirmed COVID-19 disease.
  • Under the expanded collaboration, Inovio and Advaccine will share the total cost of the planned global Phase 3 trial estimated at approximately $100 million, equally.
  • Now Advaccine will have rights to additional Asian countries outside of Greater China.
  • The companies plan to start the Phase 3 trial this summer.
  • Price Action: INO shares up 0.47% at $8.48 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INO)

Inovio's Pan-COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Can Provide Immune Responses Against Variants, Animal Study Shows
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents, Lilly Strikes R&D Collaboration, Vaccine Stocks Novavax, Inovio Sink On Earnings
Recap: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com