Aclaris' ATI-1777 Aces Atopic Dermatitis Trial with Minimal Systemic Exposure
- Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) has announced preliminary topline results from its Phase 2a trial evaluating ATI-1777 for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
- The primary efficacy endpoint of this trial was the percent change from baseline in the modified Eczema Area and Severity Index (mEASI) score at week four.
- The trial achieved its primary endpoint with statistical significance, which corresponded to a 74.4% reduction in mEASI score from baseline in ATI-1777 arm compared to a 41.4% reduction in vehicle arm.
- In addition, positive trends in favor of ATI-1777 were observed in key secondary efficacy endpoints, such as improvement in itch, percent of mEASI-50 responders, IGA responder analysis, and reduction in BSA impacted by the disease.
- ATI-1777 was generally well-tolerated. No serious adverse events were reported. One treatment-related adverse event, application site pruritus, was reported in one subject in the ATI-1777 arm.
- Final trial results will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.
- Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 AM ET.
- Price Action: ACRS shares are up 2.9% at $23.02 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: atopic dermatitis BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General