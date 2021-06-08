 Skip to main content

Aclaris' ATI-1777 Aces Atopic Dermatitis Trial with Minimal Systemic Exposure

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 7:46am   Comments
  • Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRShas announced preliminary topline results from its Phase 2a trial evaluating ATI-1777 for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
  • The primary efficacy endpoint of this trial was the percent change from baseline in the modified Eczema Area and Severity Index (mEASI) score at week four.
  • The trial achieved its primary endpoint with statistical significance, which corresponded to a 74.4% reduction in mEASI score from baseline in ATI-1777 arm compared to a 41.4% reduction in vehicle arm.
  • In addition, positive trends in favor of ATI-1777 were observed in key secondary efficacy endpoints, such as improvement in itch, percent of mEASI-50 responders, IGA responder analysis, and reduction in BSA impacted by the disease.
  • ATI-1777 was generally well-tolerated. No serious adverse events were reported. One treatment-related adverse event, application site pruritus, was reported in one subject in the ATI-1777 arm.
  • Final trial results will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.
  • Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 AM ET.
  • Price Action: ACRS shares are up 2.9% at $23.02 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

