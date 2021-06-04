 Skip to main content

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Drops After Prostate Cancer Candidate Shows Cytokine-Related Adverse Events

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 10:44am   Comments
  • Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP) has announced interim data from the ongoing dose-escalation portion of a Phase 1/2a trial evaluating HPN424 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
  • Data were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
  • HPN424 targets prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and is based on Harpoon's proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC) platform designed to recruit a patient's immune cells to kill tumor cells.
  • As of April 23, the data cutoff date, 89 patients have been dosed across 13 cohorts at fixed doses of 1.3 to 160 ng/kg and in step dosing cohorts up to 300ng/kg administered as a weekly intravenous infusion.
  • Antitumor activity included one confirmed partial response, PSA declines, and circulating tumor cell (CTC) reductions.
  • Treatment duration of over 24 weeks was observed in 15 of 74 (20%) of patients, including 8 of 17 (47%) chemo-naïve patients.
  • CRS and transaminitis events were observed most often in Cycle 1, with diminished frequency and severity in subsequent cycles.
  • Dose Limiting Toxicities (DLTs) were observed at doses ranging from 96 to 300ng/kg and did not limit escalation, and Maximum Tolerated Dose was not reached.
  • 2/89 patients discontinued treatment due to treatment-related AEs.
  • Harpoon's management will host a webcast and conference call today at 4 p.m. ET.
  • Price Action: HARP shares are down 24.3% at $15.86 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 1 Trial prostate cancerBiotech News Small Cap FDA General

