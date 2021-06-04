Surface Oncology's SRF388 Shows Promising Anticancer Activity in Pretreated Patients
- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) has announced new data from the ongoing Phase 1 studies of SRF388 and SRF617.
- SRF388 data will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting.
- Preliminary SRF388 results indicate encouraging single-agent activity in a heavily pretreated population, including a confirmed partial response demonstrating 66% tumor shrinkage and symptomatic improvement in a patient with squamous cell non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC), whose disease was resistant to three prior regimens including chemotherapy and PD-1 blockade.
- In addition, 6 of 18 (33%) of evaluable patients experienced disease stabilization at eight weeks and five (28%) persisting beyond 16 weeks.
- SRF388 was well-tolerated at all doses tested, with no dose-limiting toxicity observed to date, with only low-grade treatment-related adverse events.
- Early data from combination cohorts point to SRF617's potential, including an unconfirmed partial response with an approximately 50% tumor shrinkage in a patient with pancreatic cancer receiving second-line treatment in combination with gemcitabine/albumin-bound paclitaxel (Abraxane).
- In addition, with SRF617 monotherapy, 7 of 19 evaluable patients (37%) achieved disease stabilization at eight weeks, with 4 (21%) persisting beyond 16 weeks.
- SRF617 was well-tolerated at all tested doses as a monotherapy and has a tolerability profile conducive to combination strategies.
- Price Action: SURF shares are down 3.42% at $8.75 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs cancerBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General