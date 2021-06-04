 Skip to main content

4D pharma To Stop Testing Asthma Med in COVID-19 Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 10:14am   Comments
4D pharma To Stop Testing Asthma Med in COVID-19 Patients
  • 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) has completed its target enrollment of 30 patients for Part A of its Phase 1/2 trial of MRx-4DP0004 in patients with partly controlled asthma.
  • Following the completion of enrollment of Part A, the company expects to announce topline results from these patients in the second half of 2021.
  • Citing higher vaccination rates, the company also voluntarily discontinued the enrollment in the Phase 2 study of MRx-4DP0004 to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the U.K. to focus on its core pipeline candidates.
  • MRx-4DP0004 is an oral, immunomodulatory, single strain LBP. 4D pharma has demonstrated MRx-4DP0004's ability to reduce airway inflammation in a pre-clinical model of severe asthma.
  • It is achieved through a concurrent reduction in both neutrophilic and eosinophilic infiltration and inflammation.
  • Price Action: LBPS shares are down 1.3% at $10.53 during the market session on the last check Friday.

