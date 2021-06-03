Valneva Concludes Recruitment for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Trial
- Privately-held Valneva SE has completed recruitment for the pivotal Phase 3 trial of its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.
- VLA2001 consists of inactivated whole virus particles of SARS-CoV-2 with high S-protein density, combined with two adjuvants, alum and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (NASDAQ: DVAX) CpG 1018.
- Over 4,000 volunteers in the U.K. have been randomized in the Phase 3 trial “Cov-Compare,” which compares Valneva’s SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate, VLA2001, against AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) conditionally approved vaccine, Vaxzevria1.
- Topline data are expected by September 2021, and submission to the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for regulatory approval will follow.
- Price Action: DVAX shares are up 2.02% at $8.59 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
