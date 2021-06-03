 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Valneva Concludes Recruitment for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 3:32pm   Comments
Share:
Valneva Concludes Recruitment for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Trial
  • Privately-held Valneva SE has completed recruitment for the pivotal Phase 3 trial of its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.
  • VLA2001 consists of inactivated whole virus particles of SARS-CoV-2 with high S-protein density, combined with two adjuvants, alum and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (NASDAQ: DVAX) CpG 1018.
  • Over 4,000 volunteers in the U.K. have been randomized in the Phase 3 trial “Cov-Compare,” which compares Valneva’s SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate, VLA2001, against AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) conditionally approved vaccine, Vaxzevria1.
  • Topline data are expected by September 2021, and submission to the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for regulatory approval will follow.
  • Price Action: DVAX shares are up 2.02% at $8.59 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DVAX + AZN)

AstraZeneca Seeks Switching COVID-19 Vaccine Production to Catalent Plant: NYT
Diversifying to Conquer: Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Partnering Expansion Driving Progress in Cancer Immunotherapy and Rare Disease Therapeutics
AstraZeneca, Proteros Team Up To Develop Novel Anti-Cancer Medicines
AstraZeneca's Anifrolumab Shows Benefit In Skin, Joint Diseases In Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Patients
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For June PDUFA Dates
CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe, But Efficacy Not Yet Disclosed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com