Oyster Point Introduces ETF Gene Therapy, First Candidate to Target Neurotrophic Keratopathy

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
  • Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OYSThas announced the expansion of its pipeline with the introduction of Enriched Tear Film (ETF) Gene Therapy and proof-of-concept in vivo study results from its first gene therapy candidate, OC-101.
  • Oyster Point's investigational drug, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray, a highly selective cholinergic agonist, may play a role in ocular surface diseases.
  • Proof-of-concept in vivo study showed statistically significant levels of human NGF protein being expressed within the lacrimal gland and tear film of a rabbit model compared to control.
  • NGF is a well-characterized neurotropic protein that plays a critical role in developing sympathetic and some sensory neurons in the peripheral nervous system.
  • hNGF was secreted into the tear film as early as Day 7. No control animals showed evidence of hNGF in the lacrimal gland or tear film.
  • Additionally, OC-01 nasal spray resulted in statistically significant increases in hNGF expression in the tear film compared to pre-cholinergic stimulation levels, and compared to control.
  • No macroscopic or microscopic safety findings were observed.
  • The company plans to meet with the FDA for a pre-IND meeting to discuss the development of OC-101 for patients with Stage 2 and Stage 3 neurotrophic keratopathy.
  • Price Action: OYST shares are down 0.08% at $17.93 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs gene therapyBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

