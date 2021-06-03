Oyster Point Introduces ETF Gene Therapy, First Candidate to Target Neurotrophic Keratopathy
- Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OYST) has announced the expansion of its pipeline with the introduction of Enriched Tear Film (ETF) Gene Therapy and proof-of-concept in vivo study results from its first gene therapy candidate, OC-101.
- Oyster Point's investigational drug, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray, a highly selective cholinergic agonist, may play a role in ocular surface diseases.
- Proof-of-concept in vivo study showed statistically significant levels of human NGF protein being expressed within the lacrimal gland and tear film of a rabbit model compared to control.
- NGF is a well-characterized neurotropic protein that plays a critical role in developing sympathetic and some sensory neurons in the peripheral nervous system.
- hNGF was secreted into the tear film as early as Day 7. No control animals showed evidence of hNGF in the lacrimal gland or tear film.
- Additionally, OC-01 nasal spray resulted in statistically significant increases in hNGF expression in the tear film compared to pre-cholinergic stimulation levels, and compared to control.
- No macroscopic or microscopic safety findings were observed.
- The company plans to meet with the FDA for a pre-IND meeting to discuss the development of OC-101 for patients with Stage 2 and Stage 3 neurotrophic keratopathy.
- Price Action: OYST shares are down 0.08% at $17.93 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs gene therapyBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General