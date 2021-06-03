 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Monopar, National University of Singapore Team Up For Preclinical Assessment Of MNPR-202 In Cancer Settings

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 12:24pm   Comments
Share:
Monopar, National University of Singapore Team Up For Preclinical Assessment Of MNPR-202 In Cancer Settings
  • Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPRcollaborates with the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore to evaluate the activity of MNPR-202 and related analogs in multiple types of cancer.
  • MNPR-202 was designed to retain the same potentially non-cardiotoxic backbone as camsirubicin but is modified, which may enable it to work in certain cancers that are resistant to camsirubicin and doxorubicin (chemo).
  • The company expects camsirubicin to enter a dose-escalation run-in clinical trial in advanced soft tissue sarcoma in the second half of 2021.
  • CSI Singapore will explore how the immune system recognizes cancer cells treated with MNPR-202 and related analogs.
  • Price Action: MNPR shares are down 0.65% at $6.09 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MNPR)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs cancerBiotech News Health Care Contracts FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com