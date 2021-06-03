Monopar, National University of Singapore Team Up For Preclinical Assessment Of MNPR-202 In Cancer Settings
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR) collaborates with the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore to evaluate the activity of MNPR-202 and related analogs in multiple types of cancer.
- MNPR-202 was designed to retain the same potentially non-cardiotoxic backbone as camsirubicin but is modified, which may enable it to work in certain cancers that are resistant to camsirubicin and doxorubicin (chemo).
- The company expects camsirubicin to enter a dose-escalation run-in clinical trial in advanced soft tissue sarcoma in the second half of 2021.
- CSI Singapore will explore how the immune system recognizes cancer cells treated with MNPR-202 and related analogs.
