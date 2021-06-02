 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mereo's Alvelestat Shows Encouraging Biomarker Data In Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 9:45am   Comments
Share:
Mereo's Alvelestat Shows Encouraging Biomarker Data In Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome
  • Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREOhas announced data from an interim analysis of an investigator-initiated study of alvelestat, in patients with Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS), following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HCT).
  • The Phase 1b/2 study, being conducted under a Clinical Trial Agreement between Mereo and the National Cancer Institute, plans to recruit a total of 30 patients.
  • The primary endpoints of the study are to define the safety and the optimal biological dose based on neutrophil elastase inhibition measured using biomarkers at eight weeks and clinical efficacy at six months.
  • Interim data from the first seven patients were presented at the 2020 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in December 2020.
  • Six patients had stable disease, while one patient had progression in the setting of pneumonia.
  • Subsequent analysis demonstrated that all six patients with elevated desmosine levels at baseline (pre-treatment) showed a reduction in desmosine within-subject dose-escalation period by week eight.
  • A median reduction of 13.9% from baseline was observed at week eight, with a maximum reduction of 52%.
  • Additional biomarker analyses of the first seven patients are being conducted and expected to be presented at ASH 2021.
  • BOS is an inflammatory condition that affects the bronchioles, the smallest airways in the lungs.
  • Price Action: MREO shares are up 2.1% at $3.53 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MREO)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 5, 2021
Cancer Focus Fund To Finance Mereo's Ovarian Cancer Study With Etigilimab
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com