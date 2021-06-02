Novartis's Late-stage Study On Cosentyx Hits Primary Endpoint Goal In Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) said that the Phase 3 JUNIPERA study met its primary endpoint, with Cosentyx (secukinumab) showing a significantly longer time to worsening of symptoms compared to placebo in pediatric patients with two subtypes of juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA).
- The data will be presented at the EULAR 2021 Annual European Congress of Rheumatology.
- Cosentyx demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no new safety signals reported in pediatric patients (age 2 to 17 years) with two years of treatment.
- Cosentyx is a human biologic that directly inhibits interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a cornerstone cytokine involved in the inflammation and development of psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and axial spondyloarthritis.
- Regulatory submissions in Europe and the US are anticipated in the coming weeks.
- Price Action: NVS shares are up 1.02% at $89.02 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
