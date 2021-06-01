 Skip to main content

BeyondSpring's Plinabulin US Application for Chemo-Induced Neutropenia Under Review

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 11:45am   Comments
  • The FDA has accepted for review BeyondSpring Inc's (NASDAQ: BYSI) marketing application seeking approval for the use of plinabulin in combination with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN).
  • Under the priority review, the target action date is set for November 30.
  • Plinabulin acts as a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent (SIMBA), with immune anti-cancer activities and broad activities to prevent CIN across chemotherapy and cancer types.
  • Price Action: BYSI shares are up 11.4% at $11.55 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

