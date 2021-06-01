Paratek's Stock Gains After Nuzyra's Oral Regime Wins FDA Approval For Pneumonia
- The FDA has approved Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: PRTK) supplemental marketing application for the oral-only dosing regimen of Nuzyra for Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP).
- The approval of an oral-only dose regimen for NUZYRA represents a significant opportunity to treat patients in either the outpatient or primary care setting to potentially reduces/eliminates hospitalizations and the associated risk and costs from a hospital stay, the company said.
- The FDA approved Nuzyra in 2018 as an antibiotic with both once-daily oral and intravenous formulations to treat CABP and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.
- Price Action: PRTK shares are up 7.6% at $8.84 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
