 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Paratek's Stock Gains After Nuzyra's Oral Regime Wins FDA Approval For Pneumonia

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 9:38am   Comments
Share:
Paratek's Stock Gains After Nuzyra's Oral Regime Wins FDA Approval For Pneumonia
  • The FDA has approved Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: PRTK) supplemental marketing application for the oral-only dosing regimen of Nuzyra for Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP).
  • The approval of an oral-only dose regimen for NUZYRA represents a significant opportunity to treat patients in either the outpatient or primary care setting to potentially reduces/eliminates hospitalizations and the associated risk and costs from a hospital stay, the company said.
  • The FDA approved Nuzyra in 2018 as an antibiotic with both once-daily oral and intravenous formulations to treat CABP and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.
  • Price Action: PRTK shares are up 7.6% at $8.84 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PRTK)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
ROCE Insights For Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Await FDA Decisions, Earnings News Flow Tapers Off
9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs PneumoniaBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com