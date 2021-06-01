 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sanofi Stops Venglustat Development In Rare Genetic Kidney Disorder

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 8:54am   Comments
Share:
Sanofi Stops Venglustat Development In Rare Genetic Kidney Disorder
  • Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNYhas halted the clinical program of venglustat in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).
  • Although the safety profile of venglustat remains consistent with previously reported results, the Phase 2/3 STAGED-PKD study of the drug did not meet its futility criteria.
  • In addition, the study confirmed venglustat effectively inhibits the glycosphingolipid (GSL) pathway by demonstrating a reduction in the lip GL-1.
  • The study was stopped for futility after an independent analysis of the annualized rate change in total kidney volume (TKV) in patients receiving venglustat compared to placebo.
  • Analysis showed venglustat did not provide a meaningful reduction in TKV growth rate – the primary endpoint of stage one of the study.
  • The company added that the analysis suggests the decrease of GSLs may not play a significant role in preventing kidney cyst growth, meaning it may not be a primary pathway associated with the progression of ADKPD.
  • Sanofi has completed studies and has additional active studies currently evaluating venglustat in Gaucher disease type 3, Fabry disease, and GM2 Gangliosidosis, all of which are lysosomal storage disease caused by inherited genetic abnormalities.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are down 1.2% at $52.8 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNY)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vir-GlaxoSmithKline COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Approved, Zosano Spikes On Long-Term Migraine Drug Data, Decision Day For Eton, 2 IPOs
Sanofi, GSK Start Final Testing Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Sanofi, Walvax COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 3 Trials to Commence in Mexico: Reuters
Regeneron-Sanofi's Libtayo Scores CHMP's Positive Opinion For Two Advanced Cancer Settings
Sanofi's Amcenestrant Combo Therapy Shows ORR of 34% In Breast Cancer Patients
Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide Non-Inferior To Titrated Insulin Glargine In Type 2 Diabetes Patients
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 2 Trial Rare Kidney DiseasesBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com