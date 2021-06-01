Liminal BioSciences Stock Falls on Scrapping Further Development of Fezagepras
- Based on interim pharmacokinetics (PK) results from the ongoing multiple ascending dose study Liminal BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: LMNL) has decided not to move fezagepras into a Phase 2 study in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and a Phase 1a/2b study in Hypertriglyceridemia.
- The Company is evaluating the interim PK results.
- Once the study is complete, the Company expects that a full analysis of the complete PK data set from the phase 1 study will help determine the choice of any other potential indication(s) for further development of fezagepras.
- No dose-limiting adverse events or other potential safety signals have been observed.
- Price Action: LMNL shares dropped 5.88% at $4.16 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs fibrosisBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General