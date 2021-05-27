Lantheus Shares Trading Higher On FDA Approval For Imaging Agent For Identification Of Prostate Cancer
- The FDA has approved Lantheus Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: LNTH) Pylarify, a positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent, to identify suspected metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer.
- Pylarify is an F 18-labeled prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) imaging agent for diagnosing prostate cancer. It is the first and only commercially available approved PSMA PET imaging agent for prostate cancer, said the company.
- The product will be immediately available in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern regions, and availability is expected to expand over the next six months, with broad availability across the U.S. anticipated by the end of 2021.
- Pylarify was developed to target PSMA, a protein overexpressed on the surface of more than 90% of primary and metastatic prostate cancer cells.
- It binds to the target, enabling the reader of the PET scan to detect and locate the disease.
- Price Action: LNTH shares are up 15.3% at $22.49 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
