Timber Pharma Shares Jump As Mid-Stage Skin Disorder Study With TMB-001 Concludes Enrollment Early
- Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: TMBR) has completed enrollment in the Phase 2b CONTROL study evaluating TMB-001, a topical pharmaceutical composition of isotretinoin, for moderate to severe subtypes of congenital ichthyosis (CI).
- The company said that based on the positive safety and efficacy data from unblinded Phase 2a program and feedback from investigators, it would end enrollment early with 35 subjects compared to the planned 45 subjects.
- It believes to be in a strong position to prepare for the pivotal Phase 3 study, starting by requesting the end of Phase 2 meetings with the FDA by the end of 2021.
- CI is a rare genetic keratinization disorder that leads to dry, thickened, and scaling skin.
- Timber expects to announce top-line results from the Phase 2b CONTROL study in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Price Action: TMBR shares are up 9.09% at $1.32 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
