Zosano Stock Surges After New Study Shows Qtrypta's Potential As Long-Term Treatment Option For Migraine

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 8:23am   Comments
Zosano Stock Surges After New Study Shows Qtrypta's Potential As Long-Term Treatment Option For Migraine
  • Nano-cap Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) has announced that long-term data for Qtrypta, as an acute treatment of migraine, published in The Journal of Headache and Pain.
  • The tolerability and efficacy results in this long-term study were consistent with the results observed in the Phase 2/3 ZOTRIP study.
  • In the long-term study, participants experienced on average about two migraine attacks per month and achieved meaningful relief with Qtrypta recurrently without serious side effects.
  • The open-label, multicenter observational study was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the repeated use of Qtrypta in adults with migraines who had historically experienced at least two migraine attacks per month.
  • Participants achieved pain relief at two hours post-dose in 81% of migraine attacks, pain freedom in 44% of attacks, and most bothersome symptom freedom in 62% of attacks.
  • The majority of participants experienced cutaneous application site reactions where the Qtrypta patch was applied, of which more than 95% were rated mild.
  • More than 80% of swelling and redness incidents were resolved by 48 hours following application.
  • Qtrypta is an investigational formulation of zolmitriptan, delivered via a proprietary transdermal microneedle system in development for the acute treatment of migraine.
  • Price Action: ZSAN shares are up 25% at $0.93 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

