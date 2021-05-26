Tiziana Life's Foralumab Induces Immunomodulation, Anti-Inflammatory Effects In Early-Stage Study
- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ: TLSA) has provided an update on further analysis of lymphocyte subsets from a Phase 1 study with nasally administered foralumab in healthy volunteers.
- Data showed statistically significant immunomodulatory effects on CD8 cytotoxic T-lymphocytes and other inflammatory biomarkers.
- The treatment showed a significant positive impact at 50 mcg/day dose (compared to other dose and placebo groups) on T-cell subsets and inflammatory biomarkers.
- It was well-tolerated at all doses, and there were no apparent symptoms of severe toxicity.
- Statistically significant stimulation in the production of anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10 along with suppressed production of pro-inflammatory cytokine IFN-γ suggested a positive trend for immunomodulation and anti-inflammatory effect.
- Yesterday, the company dosed the first patient with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis with nasally administered foralumab.
- Price Action: TLSA shares closed at $2.4 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General