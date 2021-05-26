 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tiziana Life's Foralumab Induces Immunomodulation, Anti-Inflammatory Effects In Early-Stage Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 6:37am   Comments
Share:
Tiziana Life's Foralumab Induces Immunomodulation, Anti-Inflammatory Effects In Early-Stage Study
  • Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ: TLSA) has provided an update on further analysis of lymphocyte subsets from a Phase 1 study with nasally administered foralumab in healthy volunteers.
  • Data showed statistically significant immunomodulatory effects on CD8 cytotoxic T-lymphocytes and other inflammatory biomarkers.
  • The treatment showed a significant positive impact at 50 mcg/day dose (compared to other dose and placebo groups) on T-cell subsets and inflammatory biomarkers.
  • It was well-tolerated at all doses, and there were no apparent symptoms of severe toxicity.
  • Statistically significant stimulation in the production of anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10 along with suppressed production of pro-inflammatory cytokine IFN-γ suggested a positive trend for immunomodulation and anti-inflammatory effect.
  • Yesterday, the company dosed the first patient with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis with nasally administered foralumab.
  • Price Action: TLSA shares closed at $2.4 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TLSA)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer In Vaccine Supply Talks With India, Provention In Focus Ahead Of Briefing Doc, NeuroRx To List Via SPAC Deal
25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Tiziana Life Starts Testing Nasally Administered Foralumab in Multiple Sclerosis Patients
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Athenex, NeoGenomics And Amryt In M&A Mix, European Nod For Roche's Cancer Immunotherapy, Earnings Deluge Continues
TLSA: Accustem Converging on NASDAQ
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com