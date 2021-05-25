AnPac Bio Shares Jump on Cancer Treatment Technology Related Joint Venture
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ANPC) will establish a joint venture with its founder and chairman, Dr. Chris Chang Yu, and certain other individuals to develop a new cancer treatment technology and associated products.
- The company will contribute two filed patent applications in the space of cancer treatment to the Joint Venture.
- Shareholding percentages of AnPac Bio and other shareholders in the Joint Venture will be determined based on the value of the patent applications and other commercial factors.
- The technology will utilize findings from early-stage cancer detection work involving a database of over 222,200 samples.
- The treatment modules will be fabricated by integrated circuit technology in conjunction with certain reagents to target biophysical properties exhibiting abnormal ranges within pre-cancer and cancer populations.
- The technology aims to prevent disease progression for both pre-cancer and cancer patients.
- Laboratory tests on the technology are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021.
- Additionally, a class III medical device registration application to the Chinese National Medical Products Administration is planned for Q3 of 2022.
- Price Action: ANPC shares are +26.3% at $5.91 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
