Why Scopus, NGM Biopharma and Taiwan Liposome Are Moving Today

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS), NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) and Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) are among the biggest biopharma movers Monday.

Scopus Rallies On Nod To Commence Phase 1 Study of Cancer Therapy: Scopus, a biopharma developing therapies based on scientific and medical discoveries from research and academic institutions, said the FDA vetted its investigational new drug application for CpG-STAT3siRNA, its immuno-oncology RNA therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers.

The company said a Phase 1 study for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma will be initiated at City of Hope.

Scopus was last seen up 115% at $12.78.

NGM Slumps On NASH Trial Debacle: NGM said its Phase 2b study, dubbed ALPINE 2/3, that evaluated its lead investigational therapy aldafermin in biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis, did not meet its primary endpoint.

The primary endpoint of the study was dose response showing improvement in liver fibrosis by one or more stages, with no worsening of NASH at week 24.

The company also said it does not plan to pursue Phase 3 study of aldafermin in NASH, with stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis.

NGM shares were plunging 36.91% at $17.90.

Taiwan Liposome Gains On Data Presentation: Taiwan Liposome said its subsidiary InspirMed presented data on the potential advantages of inhalable liposome formulations of antiviral drugs at the 23rd International Society for Aerosols in Medicine Congress.

Pharmacokinetic studies on inhalable liposomal GS-441524 and inhalable liposomal hydroxychloroquine showed significantly higher concentrations in the lungs than their conventional counterparts, underlining their potential as prophylaxis and/or treatment for COVID-19.

Taiwan Liposome is a clinical-stage specialty pharma developing novel nanomedicines to target areas of unmet medical need.

Taiwan Liposome shares were advancing 17.91% at $4.99.