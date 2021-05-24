 Skip to main content

4D Pharma's Stock Shoots Higher on Positive Data from Irritable Bowel Syndrome Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 9:30am   Comments
  • 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPShas announced additional positive data from its completed Phase 2 trial of LBP Blautix in subjects with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or with diarrhea (IBS-D).
  • The data has been presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW).
  • The company previously announced topline efficacy and safety results from the trial in October 2020.
  • Further analysis of the data has revealed strong and statistically significant activity on the key symptom of bowel habit, a potential approvable primary endpoint per regulatory guidelines.
  • Additional efficacy data comes from the post-hoc subgroup analysis in evaluable patients (IBS-C, N=147; IBS-D N=169).
  • Blautix demonstrated statistically significant improvements in bowel habit in IBS-D (Blautix 62.0% vs placebo 47.4%, p=0.042), and a strong effect nearing significance in IBS-C (Blautix 53.8% vs placebo 39.3%, p=0.054).
  • Patients receiving Blautix reported progressive decreases in abdominal pain intensity over the treatment period.
  • After eight weeks of treatment, evaluable IBS-C and IBS-D patients receiving Blautix reported an average decrease from baseline in weekly abdominal pain scores of 29.7% and 34.4%, respectively.
  • In evaluable U.S. patients, Blautix demonstrated a more than two-fold greater ORR than placebo in IBS-D (Blautix 29.3% vs. placebo 14.3%, p=0.07), and a clinically meaningful 73% improvement in ORR over placebo in IBS-C (Blautix 28.3% vs. placebo 16.4%, p=0.096).
  • As previously reported, Blautix demonstrated a safety profile comparable to placebo, with no treatment-related severe adverse events or serious adverse events.
  • The company continues to evaluate the Blautix Phase 2 data and plans to engage in regulatory discussions in the second half of 2021.
  • The company will host a virtual event to review the additional data tomorrow at 12 P.M E.T.
  • Price Action: LBPS shares are up 6.97% at 11.81 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

