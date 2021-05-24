 Skip to main content

Takeda's Dengue Vaccine Effective In Reducing Hospitalization Regardless Of Prior Infection

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 8:05am   Comments
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAKunveiled long-term data for its dengue vaccine candidate (TAK-003), showing the shot’s efficacy waned over time but that it was still “robust” in preventing hospitalization.
  • The two-dose vaccine was 62% effective at preventing dengue infection three years after participants received the second dose, the latest data show.
  • That’s down from the 80.2% efficacy reported at the one-year mark and the 73.3% figure posted after 18 months.
  • “We see most of the waning is occurring against dengue that does not require hospitalization or ambulatory dengue,” said Derek Wallace, vice president and dengue global program leader at Takeda. “When we look at dengue that requires hospitalization, that’s on the more severe end of the dengue spectrum, and the efficacy [against that] looks to be robust throughout the three years.”
  • The shot, dubbed TAK-003, was 83.6% effective at preventing hospitalization after three years, down from the 95.4% figure reported after one year.
  • The data comes from the TIDES study, which enrolled more than 20,000 children aged four to 16 in dengue-endemic countries in Latin America and Asia.
  • Study participants were randomly assigned to receive either TAK-003 or placebo.
  • Moving forward, Takeda is exploring the use of a booster shot to shore up the efficacy of TAK-003.
  • No important safety risks were identified.
  • Regulatory filings for TAK-003 progressing in European Union and many dengue-endemic countries; filing in the U.S. planned for later 2021.
  • Price Action: TAK shares closed at $17.42 on Friday.

