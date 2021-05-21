 Skip to main content

Bluebird bio's Neurological Disorder Gene Therapy Wins CHMP Backing for Approval

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 10:51am   Comments
  • The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended marketing authorizations for Bluebird bio Inc’s (NASDAQ: BLUE) Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel) new gene therapy for children with a rare, inherited neurological disease.
  • The gene therapy is for those younger than 18 who have what’s known as early Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).
  • EMA’s recommendation is based on a single-arm trial in 32 boys with CALD who received the one-time treatment, compared to 59 boys who had a stem cell transplantation.
  • “An analysis conducted after 24 months from the infusion on 30 subjects enrolled in the study concluded that for 27 of them (90%), treatment with Skysona preserved motor function and communication ability and improved survival when compared to untreated patients at an early stage of cerebral disease,” the EMA said.
  • Bluebird bio said it is currently on track to submit the marketing application to the FDA by mid-2021.
  • Price Action: BLUE shares are up 1.89% at $31.30 on the last check Friday.

 

