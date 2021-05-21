 Skip to main content

BeiGene's Tislelizumab Shows Progression-Free Survival Benefit in Type Of Head & Neck Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 8:21am   Comments
  • BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) has announced topline results from the Phase 3 RATIONALE 309 trial evaluating tislelizumab combined with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer, a rare type of head and neck cancer.
  • The trial demonstrated a statistically significant improvement (primary endpoint) in progression-free survival compared to chemotherapy alone at the interim analysis, as recommended by an independent data monitoring committee.
  • The safety profile of tislelizumab was consistent with its known risks, with no new safety signals identified with the addition of chemotherapy.
  • BeiGene plans to discuss these data with health authorities and present data at an upcoming medical conference.
  • Price Action: BGNE shares closed at $344.15 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs neck cancerBiotech News Health Care General

