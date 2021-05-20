 Skip to main content

Oncolytics Pelareorep/Pembrolizumab Combo Therapy Shows Anti-Cancer Activity In Pancreatic Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 1:57pm   Comments
  • Oncolytics Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) has announced new data from Phase 2 trial evaluating pelareorep in combination with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer.
  • Data will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
  • Findings from the trial indicate that pelareorep and pembrolizumab synergize and show anti-cancer activity in patients who progressed after first-line treatment.
  • Disease control was achieved in 42% (5/12) of patients, with one patient achieving a partial response and four patients achieving stable disease.
  • On-treatment tumor biopsies showed pelareorep replication and increased infiltration of CD8+ T cells and PD-L1+ cells relative to pre-treatment samples.
  • Patients achieving disease control showed reductions in pro-tumor regulatory T cells and increased activation of anti-cancer CD8+ T cells compared to those with progressive disease.
  • Pelareorep-pembrolizumab combination therapy was found to be well tolerated, with most treatment-related adverse events being mild or moderate.
  • Price Action: ONCY shares are up 5.8% at $2.99 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
