Bristol Myers' Relatlimab/Opdivo Combo Therapy Tops Opdivo Alone in Untreated Melanoma Patients

- Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) announced detailed results from the Phase 2/3 RELATIVITY-047 trial evaluating a fixed-dose combination of relatlimab and Opdivo (nivolumab) in untreated metastatic or unresectable melanoma patients.
- The data will be presented at the 2021 ASCO in June.
- A combo of Bristol Myers’ LAG-3 inhibitor relatlimab and PD-1 blocker Opdivo (nivolumab) posted a progression-free survival of 10.12 months compared with 4.63 months for patients on Opdivo alone.
- No new safety concerns for the combo were flagged, but the side effects were more severe than on Opdivo alone.
- Severe/life-threatening drug-related side effects occurred in 18.9% of patients in the combo arm compared with 9.7% in the Opdivo arm.
- Side effects leading to discontinuation occurred in 14.6% of patients on the combo, compared with 6.7% on Opdivo.
- The company released topline data for the relatlimab/Opdivo combo in March, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful progression-free survival (PFS) benefit compared to Opdivo (nivolumab) alone.
