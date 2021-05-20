 Skip to main content

Bristol Myers' Relatlimab/Opdivo Combo Therapy Tops Opdivo Alone in Untreated Melanoma Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 11:24am   Comments
  • Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMYannounced detailed results from the Phase 2/3 RELATIVITY-047 trial evaluating a fixed-dose combination of relatlimab and Opdivo (nivolumab) in untreated metastatic or unresectable melanoma patients.
  • The data will be presented at the 2021 ASCO in June.
  • A combo of Bristol Myers’ LAG-3 inhibitor relatlimab and PD-1 blocker Opdivo (nivolumab) posted a progression-free survival of 10.12 months compared with 4.63 months for patients on Opdivo alone.
  • No new safety concerns for the combo were flagged, but the side effects were more severe than on Opdivo alone.
  • Severe/life-threatening drug-related side effects occurred in 18.9% of patients in the combo arm compared with 9.7% in the Opdivo arm.
  • Side effects leading to discontinuation occurred in 14.6% of patients on the combo, compared with 6.7% on Opdivo.
  • The company released topline data for the relatlimab/Opdivo combo in March, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful progression-free survival (PFS) benefit compared to Opdivo (nivolumab) alone.
  • Price Action: BMY shares are up 1.86% at $66.78 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs melanomaBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

